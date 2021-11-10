Newspaper’s lawyer: Meghan knew letter to father might leak

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher say the Duchess of Sussex crafted a letter to her estranged father so it would “pull at the heartstrings” if leaked to the public. The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website is trying to overturn a court decision that it breached Meghan’s privacy by publishing portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018. Associated Newspapers disputes Meghan’s claim that she did not intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. A witness statement from Meghan’s then-communications secretary Jason Knauf says the duchess told him she wrote the letter “with the understanding that it could be leaked.’”