Schools, roads closed, 1 person dead in snowstorm in China

BEIJING (AP) — A snowstorm that has lingered for several days in northeastern China has forced schools to close, suspended rail services, crushed greenhouses and left one person dead. More than 50 centimeters (20 inches) of snow was reported in some cities in Liaoning province and China’s Inner Mongolia region. Chinese state media said that one person died in Tongliao, a city in Inner Mongolia, but provided no further details. Snow fell for 46 hours in the city, the longest since at least 1951. The cold front was weakening and China’s meteorological agency forecast the snow would end Thursday.