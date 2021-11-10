Turkey: Debris from collapsed building cleared after rescues

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says workers are using excavators to clear debris from the site in eastern Turkey where a two-story building collapsed, injuring 13 people. The building, which housed a coffee house and other shops, collapsed in the city of Malatya on Tuesday. Turkey’s emergency agencies dispatched over 260 personnel to the site. The 13 people trapped inside all were rescued. Two were in intensive care. On Wednesday, the private DHA news agency reported that authorities arrested a shop owner and two employees who are suspected of having conducted unauthorized renovation work which may have caused the building to crumble.