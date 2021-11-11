Afghanistan war vet helps Afghan refugees resettle in US

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A team comprised of mostly veterans is helping Afghan refugees settle in the United States. On Wednesday, Jordon Daniel and others with Team Rubicon were busy furnishing two suburban Denver apartments that will house Afghan families that fled Taliban rule. Daniel joined the Navy after 9/11 and spent time in Afghanistan on a security detail. He says welcoming the refugees is a way of showing gratitude for their help during the Afghanistan war. Team Rubicon has helped settle more than 110 Afghan families in Colorado. The state’s expecting between 1,000 and 2,000 Afghan refugees by the end of the year.