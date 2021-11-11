Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders have approved a resolution on the history of the ruling Communist Party that is expected to set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year. The official Xinhua News Agency says the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party was adopted during a four-day meeting of its Central Committee that ended Thursday. The move is expected to give Xi status beside the ruling Communist Party’s most important figures. The statement will likely confirm he has amassed enough authority to ignore two-decade-old party practice that says he should step down next year. The party removed term limits on Xi’s post as president in 2018, indicating his intention to stay in power.