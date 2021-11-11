EXPLAINER: What’s behind the crisis at Belarus-Poland border

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

Thousands of migrants who came to Belarus from the Middle East and Africa are trying to enter the European Union through Poland. Many of them are now stranded at the border and staying in makeshift camps as Polish security forces watch them from behind a razor-wire fence and try to keep them from crossing over. The EU has accused Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns and encouraging their westward journeys in retaliation for sanctions it imposed against his authoritarian government. Lukashenko denies encouraging the flow of migrants and assails Poland and other EU members of violating the rights of migrants by denying them safe passage.