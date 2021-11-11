Skip to Content
Family, activists seek answers in Black Missouri man’s death

By JIM SALTER
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — A puzzling, broad-daylight shooting at a small-town trailer park is renewing concerns among activists about how justice is doled out when a Black person is killed in Missouri. Twenty-eight-year-old Justin King, 28 was shot to death by a neighbor on Nov. 3 at the neighbor’s mobile home in Bourbon, Missouri, a town of 1,600 residents. While police say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was justified, King’s relatives and civil rights leaders spoke at a news conference Thursday to press for a more thorough investigation. Activists also cited several other recent killings of Black men in Missouri that failed to result in criminal charges.

