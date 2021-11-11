McDonald’s CEO faces growing criticism after gun victim text

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The CEO of McDonald’s is facing increasing criticism, including calls for resignation, following text messages where he seemed to blame the deaths of two Black and Latino children killed in gun violence on their parents. Community groups and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush have demanded Chris Kempczinski resign. He sent texts to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in April referring to shootings that killed two children earlier this year, including one shot in the drive-thru lane at a Chicago McDonald’s. He wrote: “With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say.” McDonald’s has declined to comment.