Videos of Ahmaud Arbery roaming vacant home shown to jury

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death are watching security camera videos from a home under construction that the 25-year-old Black man was seen running from before he was fatally shot. Property owner Larry English said in prerecorded testimony that his camera recorded Arbery at the construction site five times between October 2019 and Feb. 23, 2020, the day Arbery was slain by white men who pursued him in pickup trucks. English says there’s no sign Arbery took anything from his property. Cameras recorded others in the house during the same period. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar. They’re charged with murder, along with neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.