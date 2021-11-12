2 athletes COVID-19 positive in Beijing Games warmup events

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Olympic officials say two foreign athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in ongoing test events for February’s Winter Games, Officials also expressed sympathy for a Polish luge competitor who fractured his leg at the Olympics sliding center this week in a crash that has been blamed on human error. The two who tested positive are among 1,500 competitors and staff who have come into the country since the test events began on Oct. 4. Neither showed symptoms and both were allowed to train, but they had to stay in a quarantine hotel and eat their meals alone.