2 ex-Oklahoma officers convicted of murder in stun gun death

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) — Two former Oklahoma police officers face up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of murder for using their stun guns more than 50 times on an unarmed man who later died. A Carter County jury last week convicted former Wilson police officers Brandon Dingman and Joshua Taylor of second-degree murder. They each face up to 10 years in prison when they’re sentenced next month. Court documents said the two officers used their stun guns on 28-year-old Jared Lakey more than 50 times on July 4, 2019, which was a “substantial factor” in Lakey’s death. Lakey died two days later. Attorneys for Dingman and Taylor didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.