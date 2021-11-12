France: Alleged rape at presidential palace investigated

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred earlier this year in the presidential Elysee Palace. The Paris prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Friday the investigation was opened on July 12. The prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press the investigation was opened on July 12. But it did not immediately confirm French media reports saying a female soldier guarding the palace had accused a serviceman of rape on July 1. French media have reported that President Emmanuel Macron was not at the Elysee when the attack allegedly took place but had been at the palace for an event earlier in the evening.