Japan’s Toshiba spins off energy, computer device units

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba is restructuring to improve its competitiveness, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices businesses. Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. said Friday it is separating its nuclear power business, including the decommissioning of the nuclear plant in Fukushima that suffered meltdowns in 2011, from its non-energy businesses. The energy infrastructure business will also include its sustainable energy and battery businesses. The other spinoff encompasses digital devices and storage operations. Toshiba will remain a third independent company, holding what’s left, such as its flash memory company Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Toshiba Tec Corp., which makes office equipment.