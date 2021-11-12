Kremlin denies plans to invade Ukraine, alleges NATO threats

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has rebuffed allegations that a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine reflects Moscow’s aggressive intentions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday dismissed Western media reports alleging that Moscow has intentions to invade Ukraine as “hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.” Peskov told reporters that Russia needs to ensure its security in response to alleged NATO threats and “doesn’t threaten anyone.” Ukraine complained last week that Russia has kept tens of thousands of troops not far from their borders after conducting war games in an attempt to exert further pressure on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine.