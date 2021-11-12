Murkowski announces reelection bid opposed by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced that she will run for reelection. The U.S. senator for Alaska who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump made the announcement Friday. Trump has focused his political efforts on punishing his political opponents and in June endorsed a leading opponent of Murkowski. Kelly Tshibaka was commissioner of the state’s Department of Administration before resigning to run for the Senate. Murkowski is one of seven senators to vote for Trump’s second impeachment and is the only one of them up for reelection. The Murkowski reelection bid will be closely watched nationally as Trump seeks to bring down a senator whose name has a rich political history in the state. Her father, Frank Murkowski, was a former governor and a longtime U.S. senator.