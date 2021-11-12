New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island man has been arrested for making a death threat against a Republican congressional member from New York who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure package. Nassau County police say 64-year-old Kenneth Gasper was arrested Wednesday for a telephoned death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino. Police say Gasper made the phone call Monday over a vote by Garbarino that Gasper “did not agree with.” Garbarino was one of 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package Nov. 5. It’s not clear whether Gasper has attorney who can comment on the arrest. There was no answer at a phone listing for Gasper.