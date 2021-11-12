Officer: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A police officer says he would have given Ahmaud Arbery a warning for trespassing inside the unfinished home from which the young Black man was seen running before he was chased and fatally shot. Glynn County police Officer Robert Rash testified Friday he had been looking for Arbery, whose identity wasn’t known until he was killed, after the owner of the home under construction shared security camera videos of him inside the home. Rash said none of the videos showed Arbery stealing. Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are being tried on murder charges in Arbery’s death Feb. 23, 2020. Defense attorneys say they suspected Arbery was a burglar and Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.