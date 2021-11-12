The cosmos beckons for Snoopy onscreen and in real life

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A new rocket designed to launch humans to the moon, Mars and beyond will launch next year from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board will be a familiar fuzzy figure — Snoopy. A 5-ounce plush toy version of the daydreaming beagle — wearing a space suit designed to NASA’s strict specifications — has an important job for the Artemis I unmanned mission. NASA uses stuffed animals on flights because when the little guys start to float, it indicates the spacecraft has entered space’s zero gravity. Since the toys are soft and light, they won’t break anything or accidentally strike a button. The announcement coincides with the release of season two of “Snoopy in Space” on Apple TV+.