What sub spat? Harris didn’t discuss it with French leader

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says she didn’t discuss the secret submarine deal that sent U.S.-French relations to a historic low when she met this week with French President Emmanuel Macron. On a four-day trip to France seen as a charm offensive, Harris said that instead she focused on “our mutual interest” in European security and Africa. Both sides stressed that relations are moving into a “new era.” A secretly negotiated U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia forced a prior deal with France to be scrapped. Harris said her presence itself in France shows “the importance of alliances” and “we can’t take relationships for granted.”