Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 10:09 PM

With Dems’ prized bill at stake, a numbers game looms ahead

KIFI

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ $1.85 trillion package of social and climate initiatives seems afflicted by a maddening parade of hurdles. Looming ahead is the Congressional Budget Office, which could cause problems that would be messy but probably surmountable. That office is Congress’ nonpartisan fiscal scorekeeper, and it’s working on a 10-year cost estimate of the bill and its programs. Moderates will be looking closely at how close the measure comes to paying for itself with savings, like President Joe Biden and Democrats claim it does. Leaders hope the House will approve the measure next week and send it to the Senate. 

AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content