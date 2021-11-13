2 boys killed, 2 men injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two boys have been killed and two men have been seriously injured in a shooting in Richmond. Police who responded to a report of shots fired at the OMG Convenience Store on Friday about 7:30 p.m. found four people with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where the two boys, ages 9 and 14, died. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims. Police Chief Gerald Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney asked witnesses to come forward to help police with their investigation.