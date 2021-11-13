Anti-racism activists stage demo against Dutch ‘Black Pete’

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA

Associated Press

BREDA, Netherlands (AP) — About 100 anti-racism protesters have chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick. The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Netherlands by protesters who consider him a racist caricature and supporters who insist he is a harmless children’s character. Amid the long-running protests, people playing the character increasingly use different color face paint, including daubs of soot. At an event Saturday in the southern city of Breda, Sinterklaas was accompanied by Gray Petes.