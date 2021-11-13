EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In the run-up to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, host Britain announced one of its goals of the conference was to consign coal to history. That has turned out to be easier said that done. Government negotiators have been writing and rewriting a paragraph that spells out that the world needs to phase out coal, along with fossil fuel subsidies, but doesn’t set an end date. Coal isn’t that easy to get rid of, even as renewables become more competitive on price. Electricity needs are soaring and renewables simply aren’t enough to satisfy that growth in demand.