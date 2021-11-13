Government-allied forces leave Yemeni city, rebels re-enter

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen officials and the U.N. say forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have withdrawn from the strategic port city of Hodeida. That has allowed the Houthi rebels to retake their positions in the city. The Joint Forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates, said late Friday they redeployed troops from Hodeida because there was no need to stay in the city amid a U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal. They criticized the government for not allowing them to retake control of the city from the rebels. The Joint Forces say the rebels repeatedly violated the 2018 deal that ended their offensive against Hodeida.