Husband of woman detained in Iran ends 21-day hunger strike

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran says he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain’s Foreign Office after 21 days. Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other British-Iranian nationals. His wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, served five years in prison after being arrested in Tehran in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge she denied. In May, she was sentenced to an additional year on charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a 2009 protest outside Iran’s embassy in London.