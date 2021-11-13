Parkland activists heal over years while pushing gun reform

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The recent guilty plea by the shooter in the 2018 Parkland school slayings drew some renewed attention to the anti-gun March for Our Lives student movement. It also dredged up personal trauma for many of young activists, though most are now hundreds of miles away at college. March For Our Lives has evolved into a 300-chapter nationwide organization that helps draft anti-gun legislation and regularly files amicus briefs in gun-related lawsuits. Some of the original founders have left, taken a step back or moved on to other issues. But nearly four years after the shootings, the twenty-somethings have managed to keep the organization going and youth-led.