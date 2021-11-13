Sinema’s shift: ‘Prada socialist’ to corporate donor magnet

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty years ago, when Kyrsten Sinema was a Green Party activist running for the Phoenix City Council, she likened the practice of raising campaign cash to “bribery.” Now that she’s a U.S. senator, she no longer seems to have such qualms. So far this year, she’s raised nearly $500,000 in donations from the financial and pharmaceutical sector at a time when the Arizona Democrat was using her power in a narrowly divided Senate to force President Joe Biden to scale down his spending agenda. Her actions closely aligned with the priorities of donors who have much at stake in how Biden’s initiatives turn out. A Sinema spokesman says Sinema’s only consideration in Congress is “what’s best for Arizona.”