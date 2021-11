TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A 65-year-old man has died after he set himself on fire in central province of Markazi when a court issued a verdict against him in dispute with his employer. YJC.ir, a news website affiliated with Iran’s state TV, is reporting that the man set himself on fire in front of a government building in Arak city, 230 kilometers (some 140 miles) southwest of the capital of Tehran.