Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press/Report for America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis activists are collecting accounts of police misconduct from community members for a federal civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis police to ensure they have a say in any potential changes. The Justice Department launched the probe in April to determine if there is a pattern or practice of policing in the city where George Floyd was murdered that is unlawful or unconstitutional. Federal investigators are examining the Minneapolis police force’s current systems of accountability and whether the department’s officers have engaged in discriminatory policing. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights division conducted nearly 70 formal probes of police departments across the country between 1997 and 2016, resulting in 40 reform agreements.