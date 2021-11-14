UN climate boss: ‘Good compromise’ beats no deal on warming

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa was not happy with a last-minute fight over coal that ended in a compromise at the Glasgow climate talks. Still, she’s satisfied, calling the final Glasgow Climate Pact a good compromise. When India threw a last-minute wrench into the climate deal, watering down its earlier declaration of seeking an end to the use of coal, she says the world had no choice but to accept India’s wishes or nothing. That’s because she says the last thing she wanted was to end the climate talks without a deal. She says that way nobody wins. Espinosa says the Glasgow Climate Pact puts forward mechanisms that pave the way for future deals to slow down global warming.