Bannon indictment defies history of Congress’ contempt power

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon’s appearance in federal court on contempt charges provides a rare glimpse into one of the least-used powers of Congress at work — and how historically difficult it has been. Bannon is the first person to be indicted on contempt of Congress charges since 1983 when a federal environmental official under Ronald Reagan failed to heed a House subpoena. The Justice Department has been wary of prosecuting such cases, especially when the White House and the House of Representatives are controlled by opposing political parties and the cases involve executive officials who could invoke privilege. This time Democrats have the White House and a House majority.