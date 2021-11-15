Blinken to Africa to boost US response to regional crises

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s competition with China for influence hasn’t gotten off to a great start in Africa. In August, the top U.S. diplomat planned a visit, only to postpone it because of the turmoil in Afghanistan that preoccupied Washington. Three months later, as two significant African crises worsen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will try again this week to signal the administration’s “America is back” message to the continent. Blinken is looking to boost thus-far unsuccessful U.S. diplomatic efforts to resolve deepening conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan and counter growing insurgencies elsewhere.