Despite mistrust, Afghan Shiites seek Taliban protection

By LEE KEATH

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A strange, new relationship is developing in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban three months ago. The Sunni hard-liners are now the only protection for Afghanistan’s mainly Shiite Hazara minority from a more brutal enemy, the Islamic State group. For decades, the Taliban targeted the Hazaras as heretics. Some members of the Hazaras say they get along with the Taliban. But many Hazaras still deeply distrust them. Hazara community leaders say they have met repeatedly with Taliban leadership, asking to take part in the government, only to be shunned. Hazaras complain they still face discrimination and fear it’s only a matter of time before the Taliban revert to repression.