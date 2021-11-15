Idaho lawmaker censured for publicizing rape accuser’s name

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who reported she was raped by another legislator has been stripped of a committee assignment. Members of the Idaho House of Representatives voted on Monday to remove Rep. Priscilla Giddings from the Commerce and Human Resources Committee for conduct unbecoming a legislator. An ethics committee found that the Republican from White Bird used social media posts and a newsletter to disseminate the name of a legislative intern who reported that she was raped by one of Giddings’ colleagues. The committee also found that Giddings lied. Giddings said Monday she would make the same choices again.