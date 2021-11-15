Inmate who was key to juvenile life debate is up for parole

REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In recent years, hundreds of people once destined to spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of crimes as juveniles have gone free. That’s due to Supreme Court decisions ruling that young people are capable of change and should be given a second chance. But so far the man whose case has been central to this change is still behind bars nearly six decades after his 1963 arrest. That may change Wednesday when a Louisiana parole board votes for the third time whether to grant 75-year-old Henry Montgomery parole. Montgomery’s supporters say he’s fully reformed and deserves to be freed.