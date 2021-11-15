Mississippi woman who won freedom in 2011 dies of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A woman who won freedom from prison a decade ago after being convicted with her sister in a 1993 armed robbery in Mississippi has died of COVID-19. Jamie Scott died Nov. 9. She was 49. The announcement was made Monday by Sisters of Hope, an organization she founded with sister Gladys Scott. Jamie Scott was 21 and Gladys Scott was 19 when they received life sentences for the robbery in central Mississippi. Then-Gov. Haley Barbour granted Jamie Scott an early release in 2011 because she suffered from kidney failure, and he agreed to let Gladys Scott go on the condition she donate a kidney.