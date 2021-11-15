No 3rd trial against federal agent in fatal Hawaii shooting

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney won’t seek a third trial against a federal agent who shot and killed a man during an altercation in a fast-food restaurant. U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy was in Honolulu helping with security for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He was bar-hopping when he fatally shot Kollin Elderts in a McDonald’s. Deedy testified that he was protecting others from the aggressive Elderts. Prosecutors have said Deedy was drunk and inexperienced. A 2013 murder trial ended in a hung jury. A second jury in 2014 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.