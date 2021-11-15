Philippine leader runs for senate, after vow to retire

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has filed his candidacy for a senate seat in next year’s elections, walking back on his vow that he would retire from politics when his term ends. The announcement on Monday prompted rights groups to say the leader is working to “evade” accountability for his deadly anti-drug campaign while in office. Duterte, a longtime city mayor known for his extra-tough approach to criminality and illegal drugs, launched an anti-drugs crackdown after winning the presidency in 2016 that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups. The International Criminal Court has begun an investigation of the killings, but Duterte has vowed never to cooperate with the inquiry.