Survey: Majority of Pacific islanders see corruption problem

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A new survey by an anti-graft watchdog group shows a majority of Pacific islanders think corruption is a problem in their governments, with significant numbers saying they have been offered bribes for their votes. Transparency International says its first-ever study of Pacific countries and territories revealed that corruption is a significant problem in the region, and that its findings highlighted some worrying trends. Transparency’s head, Delia Ferreira Rubio, says: “This new data reveals for the first time the high levels of corruption directly experienced by people in the Pacific, which points to a pressing need for reform.”