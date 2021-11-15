UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident

LONDON (AP) — British police say an explosion in a taxi outside a hospital that killed a man is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast on Sunday at Liverpool Women’s Hospital involved an improvised explosive device. He said “enquiries will now continue to seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident and to understand if anyone else was involved in it.” The male passenger in the taxi died in the explosion, and the taxi driver was injured. Three men in their 20s have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.