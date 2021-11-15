UN condemns arms supply to Somalia’s al-Shabab, keeps UN ban

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning the supply of weapons and ammunition to al-Shabab extremists and others in Somalia in violation of a U.N. arms embargo. It voted Monday to extend the ban for a year, saying the al-Qaida affiliate’s terrorist activities continue to destabilize the Horn of Africa nation. The resolution also expressed concern at “continued reports of corruption” in Somalia. The council kept in place bans on selling weapons and military equipment to Somali forces, on the sale or shipment of components for improvised explosive devices used by al-Shabab, and on the export of charcoal.