Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new plan to protect and promote technologies critical to the national interest, including quantum technologies, in a challenge to China’s emerging dominance in key strategic fields. Morrison told a virtual conference the initial focus will be on nine critical technologies on a list of 63. The top nine include quantum technologies that apply quantum physics to access, transmit and process vast quantities of information. Morrison said the technologies have major defense applications including enabling navigation where global positioning systems don’t work and helping protect Australia against advanced cyber attacks. Chinese physicists said last month they had developed the world’s fastest programmable quantum computing system.