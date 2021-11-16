Belgium to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Health workers in Belgium who don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will face losing their jobs. Belgium’s federal government has finalized a draft bill to make vaccination of health care workers mandatory, amid a surge of new coronavirus cases that has led hospitals to reserve half of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, Starting Jan 1, health care workers will have a three-month window to get their shots. From April, workers without a proper justification for their refusal could be dismissed.