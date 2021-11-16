Gunmen kill 15 in latest attack in Nigeria’s northwest

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have killed at least 15 people in Nigeria’s northwest, the latest incident in a spiral of violence in Africa’s most populous country. Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal said in a statement that the gunmen stormed rural villages and raided houses from Sunday night into Monday morning, just days after nearly 30 people were shot dead in remote communities across Nigeria’s troubled northwest. He said at least 13 people were killed in Illela, a town near the border with neighboring Niger and some 60 miles from the state capital, adding that two others were killed in Goronyo, about 47 miles east of the state capital. Attacks across Nigeria’s northwest and central have killed hundreds of people this year.