N. Carolina AG files lawsuit over kid-friendly e-cigarettes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has announced he’s suing the founders of an e-cigarette maker over his concerns that their product is being marketed to children through kid-friendly flavors and poor age verification. Stein said at a news conference Monday that he is suing Juul founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen. He also said he’s launching a statewide investigation into several e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Stein also said he would urge the head of the Food and Drug Administration to create national, industry-wide regulations on flavored e-cigarettes. A Juul spokesman had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.