Q&A: Jane Campion and Kirsten Dunst, together at last

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Jane Campion and Kirsten Dunst admired one another before they’d ever met, but it was Campion who made the first move. She was enamored of Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” and wrote Dunst a letter. But it would be years until they’d get the chance to work together, on “The Power of the Dog,” an intimate family drama set against the epic vistas of 1925 Montana. The film, in select theaters Wednesday and on Netflix Dec. 1, may get Dunst her first Oscar nomination for her heartbreaking performance as Rose, a fragile single mother whose new brother in law seems set to destroy her.