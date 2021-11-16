Reviving Biden’s big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. The House is expected to vote later this week and the Senate is vowing to follow by Christmas. The Democratic leaders outlined the schedule Tuesday in hopes of boosting the party’s standing and delivering on a main campaign promise. Biden, speaking in New Hampshire, predicted quick action after what has been weeks of delays. Shaking off party differences, the Democrats appear to be buoyed by passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. But passing the larger Biden bill through the Senate will be a tall order.