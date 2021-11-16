Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia is planning to limit movement of the non-vaccinated people in an effort to tame the latest wave of coronavirus infections that has caused a “critical” situation in the country’s hospitals. Prime Minister Eduard Heger says hi government will vote on Thursday on the latest proposals by an advisory group of its medical experts. The will be effective for three weeks. Heger says some hospitals have been already unable to accept any more COVID-19 patients at their intensive care units. Among the proposed measures, people who have not been vaccinated will be banned from all non-essential stores, shopping malls, gyms, pools and hotels. They will also not be allowed into any mass gatherings like sports events.