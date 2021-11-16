US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months heads home

NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar is heading home to the United States. Fenster was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Fenster is the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar. He was sentenced last week of 11 years of hard labor. Fenster has been in detention since he was arrested on May 24. He was expected to arrive in New York on Tuesday morning.