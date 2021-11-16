Skip to Content
Victim’s relative testifies at elderly deaths trial in Texas

By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The son-in-law of one of the 18 older women a man is charged with killing in the Dallas area over a two-year span told jurors that she was fun and generous, and loved giving out $2 bills. Billy Chemirmir is on trial for capital murder in the death of Richard Rinehart’s mother-in-law, 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. After Chemirmir’s arrest in March 2018 following an attack on a woman who survived, authorities found Harris’ body in Dallas her home. In the following years, the number of people he was charged with killing grew.

